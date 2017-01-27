Trump Signs Executive Orders; Expands Military Calls for 'Extreme Vetting'

President Donald Trump signed two executive orders on Friday that dramatically expand the nation’s military and so-called “extreme vetting” of visa seekers from terror-plagued countries — moves aimed at strengthening the U.S. response to terrorism both home and abroad.

In signing the order, Trump pledged to “keep radical Islamic terrorists out of the United States of America.”

Extreme vetting is an idea that evolved from Trump’s controversial Muslim ban that he called for in Dec. 2015, which would address the refugees entering the country.

“We’ve taken in tens of thousands of people. We know nothing about them,” Trump said in an interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity on Thursday. “They can say they vet them. They didn’t vet them. They have no papers. How can you vet somebody when you don’t know anything about them and you have no papers?”

Though the United States government already utilizes a thorough nine-step vetting system for refugees, the president’s executive order is said to go further. It is unclear what these steps would mean and if it would target any particular religious group as the president stated on the campaign trail.

According to Pew, the United States welcomed almost 85,000 refugees in 2016. Forty-six percent of them were Muslim.

Trump also called for a “great rebuilding” of the nation’s military. “New planes, new ships, new resources, new tools for our men and women in uniform.”

This is a developing story. Please refresh for details.