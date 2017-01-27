Tree planting ceremony in Conyers honors former 41NBC anchor Taylor Terrell

CONYERS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A special tree planting ceremony was held Friday morning to celebrate the life of one of 41NBC’s very own.

A magnolia sapling was planted in honor of anchor Taylor Terrell, who passed away last July at the age of 25.

The tree was planted in front of Heritage High School in Conyers, Georgia with a plaque bearing her name adorned to the base. Taylor graduated from Heritage in 2009.

“Taylor was full of energy,” said family friend Cynthia West. “She was like a daughter to me, and just to remember her laugh, her spirit and everything that she stood for.”

“Just a wonderful personality,” said Heritage assistant principal Craig Raines, who was there when Taylor was a student. “I think her smile was the best thing I remember about her, and her little wave. Tremendous student.”

Family and friends gathered around the freshly planted magnolia to remember a person that touched the hearts of everyone she knew.

“She was always the light of everything,” continued West. “The work that she did, she was very passionate about the work that she did.”

Several others that knew Taylor spoke to the gathered crowd about how she positively affected their lives.

“Everybody loved Taylor. I loved Taylor. And I just want to say, this is just like the perfect day, and it was such a beautiful event for everyone to attend,” said West.

After the ceremony, dozens of balloons were released into the sky, soaring high above the school.