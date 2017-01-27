Texts Help Locate Kidnapped N.C. Woman in Car Trunk

Johnston County, North Carolina, 911 supervisor Tim Medlin with the phone he used to text a kidnapping victim. WRAL-TV via NBC News Channel

Medlin said he called the sheriff’s office in Cumberland County, where Fayetteville is located. Cumberland deputies, working with the woman’s cellphone carrier, were able to locate the phone, and Fayetteville police soon spotted the car, he said.

Only about 11 percent of 911 dispatch centers in the United States can accept text messages — Johnston County’s being one of the few,

according to the Federal Communications Commission, which first proposed universal “text-to-911” capability in 2012.

Advocacy groups for the disabled have spearheaded the text-911 campaign, but Jason Barbour, Johnston County’s 911 director, said the North Carolina case demonstrates that it has wider use.

“This is a prime example of technology being used to the fullest at someone’s greatest time of need,” Barbour told WRAL.

But the woman could have been rescued even more quickly if the technology were better, he said.

“We can only receive texts and then text back another,” he said, calling on all 911 centers to update their technology so they can initiate texts from their systems.

“We can’t start the conversation” without a number to respond to, he said. “So that was the problem.”