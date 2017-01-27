Students Sound Alarm and Avert Florida School Massacre

Students at The Villages Charter Middle School in Sumter County, Fla., told educators about a rumor that potentially averted a school shooting. WESH

“The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is grateful for those students brave enough to speak out about the plot,” the sheriff’s office said. “Their heroic actions may have prevented a deadly tragedy and loss of precious lives.”

The sheriff’s office did not identify the students who went to authorities and the school referred all calls back to law enforcement.

Under questioning, the suspects gave a tearful confession during which the younger teen said he had been depressed, according to the police report.

“I just want to die,” he told investigators and insisted he had been joking about staging the shooting.

But under questioning, the teenage suspects also admitted they were supposed to meet at the gym and start shooting.

The signal to open fire? A dropped pencil.

The April 1999 mass shooting at

Columbine High School in Littleton, Colorado by two disgruntled students has been the inspiration for other massacres.

Among them the murders of 20 first-graders and six staffers at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut by another troubled young man armed with an AR-15 assault rifle.