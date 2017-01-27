Marchers join national movement to promote pro-life message in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The signs did the talking for marchers walking through Macon today.

The Kolbe Center, which provides family planning services, led a silent pro-life march right through downtown.

“Actions do speak louder than words,” said Executive Director of The Kolbe Center, Ann Bealle.

The message definitely got across.

“They’re carrying signs that proclaim love and compassion,” said Bealle.

Even without a single mouth opening.

“We want to help women choose life,” said Bealle.

Life is precious for Ann Bealle and the rest of the 150 or so that marched through Macon.

“Getting this kind of crowd out is phenomenal and it’s such a boost to all of us to know that there are thousands and thousands more in Washington D.C. doing the same thing,” said Bealle.

The March For Life connected Macon and the nation’s capital–it was a silent march, so while the signs displayed a message, the marchers said nothing.

“Thousands and thousands of brothers and sisters are marching in Washington D.C. for the very same thing,” said Bealle. “44 years ago, the Supreme Court made a bad decision.”

Bealle’s talking about Roe vs. Wade, a Supreme Court decision that made abortion legal in the United States.

That didn’t stop Ned Dominick from supporting the pro-life message.

“We’ve been doing this on and off for years in Macon,” said Dominick. “And Macon is the only city I know of of this size that does not have an abortion clinic. And it’s because the people of Macon have come out and made it their business that there will not be abortion in Macon.”

Bealle says it’s a process, and this is a step in the right direction.

“Through prayer and the power of the people we will be able to overturn that decision and make a change in our culture and our community,” said Bealle.

Bealle says she feels encouraged by the crowd, and hopes to do the same for others.