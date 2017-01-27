Local pastor, radio host begins talk show for youth and young adults

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Pastor Janet Lamar is using her experience as a talk show host to provide an outlet for Middle Georgia’s youth and young adults.

She’s starting the Joshua Generation TV/Radio Show, open to all children and young adults ages 10 to 25.

Pastor Lamar, of Queen Esther Connection, stopped by the 41NBC studio to discuss the show and showcase event. She says it will be inspiring!

The Joshua Generation Mega Showcase is Friday night from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Anderson Conference Center. Empowerment speakers include Rip Kenly, from WGNM and Pastor Blake Turner from Real Life Church.

The event is free and open to the public. If you’re interested in registering for the talk show or registering your child, the showcase is highly encouraged!