DC's 'March for Life' to Highlight Gains by Abortion Opponents

Carole Seymour, right, of Shelton, Wash., carries a sign that reads “No More Killing” and features a sticker from the campaign of President Donald Trump as she takes part in an anti-abortion march and rally on Jan. 23, 2017, at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. Ted S. Warren / AP

The latest Gallup survey, released last spring, found that 47 percent of Americans described themselves as pro-choice and 46 percent as pro-life. It also found that 79 percent believed abortion should be legal in either some or all circumstances.

Ilyse Hogue, president of NARAL Pro-Choice America, said that poll shows why abortion-rights supporters shouldn’t despair. She also said Republicans were taking actions that would result in more illegal abortions and deaths of pregnant women.

“The vast majority of Americans support Roe v. Wade and support the legal right to abortion,” Hogue said.

Friday’s march comes less than a week after one of the largest mass demonstrations in the city’s history, the Women’s March on Washington, which drew more than half a million people opposed to Trump on issues including abortion.

Although the landmark Supreme Court decision was Jan. 22, 1973, organizers of the march noted on their website that Trump was sworn in Jan. 20 and the National Park Service assigned Jan. 27 as the next available date for their event.

Mancini said she had planned to participate in the women’s march until organizers dropped an anti-abortion group as an official partner. She said its failure to embrace different views on abortion was a missed opportunity.

The March for Life routinely draws thousands, even in harsh weather. Last year’s was held in a blizzard that dumped nearly 2 feet of snow on the nation’s capital.