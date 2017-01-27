Conway Probably Won't Want to Visit 'Alternativefacts.com'

Ingrid Bergman in a scene from the 1944 film “Gaslight.” Courtesy Everett Collection

“Gaslighting,” the Pyschology Today article says, “is a tactic of behavior in which a person or entity, in order to gain more power, makes a victim question their reality. … It is a common technique of abusers, dictators, narcissists, and cult leaders.”

Among the techniques used by people who gaslight, according to the article, are these: “They tell you blatant lies,” and “They deny they ever said something, even though you have proof.”

The term comes from a 1938 play called “Gaslight, which was made into a movie in 1944. The plot centers on a woman whose husband manipulates her into thinking she’s going insane. Ingrid Bergman was awarded the best actress Oscar for her performance as the wife.