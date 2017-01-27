Chicago Goes High-Tech to Deter Killings

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel speaks at a news conference at a police station on Jan. 27. Chicago Police

Predictive policing has been gaining popularity among police departments around the country, and the approach has been described as both a boon and bane to society. Proponents embrace the techniques as ways to improve crime fighting.

But civil rights groups warn that it could discriminate against certain people, target the innocent and exacerbate the problems associated with heavy enforcement of communities that are poor and predominantly minority.

That is exactly what the Chicago Police Department is trying to avoid. Earlier this month, the Justice Department announced the result of a yearlong investigation that found the force routinely violated citizens’ rights by using force, often deadly, when it wasn’t necessary. The city’s long history of police abuses, shouldered mostly by blacks and Latinos, has eroded the public’s trust — and officers’ ability to solve crimes, investigators said.

As the number of Chicago’s homicides rose 58 percent in 2016, to 764, the clearance rate — killings that ended in an arrest — dropped from 36 percent to 26 percent, according to

an analysis by the University of Chicago’s Crime Lab.

A vast majority of the city’s homicide victims were black, young and had arrest records, the analysis said. Most occurred in streets and alleys, and suspects overwhelmingly had prior arrests themselves.

Mayor Emanuel said the new technology would ultimately help improve things — but he added it had to come with better training, hiring more officers, promoting more detectives and investing in social services like after-school programs.

That, Emanuel said, will require more help from the federal government, which has become an issue under Trump. In recent days, Trump has singled out Chicago’s crime rate and said if the city didn’t put a lid on it, he’d “send in the feds.”

Emanuel has said he’d welcome any help, but hasn’t talked to Trump since he took office.