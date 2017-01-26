Winter Wonderfest back at Museum of Aviation, this time with 30-foot-high zip line

ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Museum of Aviation has a lot to offer at its fourth annual Winter Wonderfest this weekend.

This year’s new addition is a 30-foot-hight, 300-foot-long zip line.

There will also be rock wall climbing, a petting zoo, horse rides, hay rids, bounce houses, a mechanical bull and a play area with real snow. “Frozen” characters and superheroes will be there as well.

Jenny Maas, Director of Operations for the Museum of Aviation Foundation joined 41Today to talk about the event. She’s most excited about the 65-foot-snow tubing slides and zip line.

About 15 food trucks will be on site selling food and drinks.

Winter Wonderfest is Saturday and Sunday, January 28 and 29 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Armbands to ride rides are are $12 for kids ages 6 and under and $15 for children ages 7 and up. You can buy armbands on site, but you must arrive before 3:30 p.m.

For more information, or to buy tickets, visit http://www.museumofaviation.org/moaevents/winter-wonderfest/.