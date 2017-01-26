Trump to Mexico's President: No Wall? No Meeting

President Donald Trump tweeted Thursday that if Mexico refuses to pay for a border wall between the two nations it might be best to scrap their upcoming meeting.

“The U.S. has a 60 billion dollar trade deficit with Mexico. It has been a one-sided deal from the beginning of NAFTA with massive numbers…,” Trump tweeted. “If Mexico is unwilling to pay for the badly needed wall, then it would be better to cancel the upcoming meeting.”

Trump’s comments were the latest in an increasingly tense back-and-forth with Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto who on Wednesday reiterated that “Mexico will not pay for any wall.”

And while Nieto said he had no plans to cancel his trip to meet with Trump next week, the deep divide over which country will fund Trump’s promised wall along the U.S.-Mexican border — along with the White House’s pledge to withhold federal funding from so-called “sanctuary cities” — raises the stakes in the talks.

A day earlier Trump, as he was unveiling his executive orders for ramped up immigration arrests and deportation and the border wall, threw in some praise for Mexico and Mexicans and declaring that the crisis on the border was due to a surge in Central Americans. During the presidential campaign, Trump’s inflammatory rhetoric included calling Mexican immigrants “rapists” and accusing them of “bringing crime.”

But Trump has also been threatening to reopen NAFTA, the trade agreement between Mexico, Canada and the U.S., to get a “better deal.” He made that along with other trade deals the culprit for manufacturing job losses and other economic ills in the U.S.

Nieto had expressed interest in exploring the renegotiation of the 1994 agreement that predates advances in social media, telecommunications and other industries, to modernize it.

But facing some pressure at home and clearly disliking the orders from Trump, Nieto said in Spanish in a video posted on social media that Trump’s wall was dividing the two nations.

He didn’t explicitly say he was rethinking his visit to the U.S. next week, but said he would be speaking with elected officials and Mexico Cabinet members about the meeting.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for details.