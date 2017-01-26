Trump: Military More Important Than Balanced Budget

Rep. Mick Mulvaney, R-South Carolina, President Donald Trump’s nominee to direct the Office of Management and Budget, testifies Tuesday at a Senate confirmation hearing in Washington. Carolyn Kaster / AP

Mulvaney has pushed for large cuts in federal spending and has opposed increases in funding for the military. In 2013,

he led the fight to cut $3.5 billion from the Defense Department’s fiscal 2014 appropriation for military operations in Afghanistan.

Mulvaney was

challenged at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee this week by Sen. John McCain, R-Arizona.

“I’m interested in what our military needs and whether they’re receiving it. It’s clear from your record that you’ve been an impediment to that for years,” McCain said. “You’ve spent your entire congressional career pitting the debt against the military, and each time, at least for you, our military was less important.”

Mulvaney responded that he couldn’t remember some of his votes to cut military spending and said: “The No. 1 priority of the United States government is to defend the nation.”

In an interview Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer of New York said he was puzzled by Trump’s nomination of Mulvaney, whose “substantive views,” he said are “so different than what Trump campaigned on.”

Trump acknowledged the tension between fiscal and military conservatism Thursday night, telling Hannity: “I want a balanced budget eventually.

“But I want to have a strong military,” he said. “To me, that’s much more important than anything.”