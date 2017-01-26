Shia LaBeouf Arrested at Anti-Trump Protest: Cops

What to Know Actor Shia LaBeouf was arrested on a misdemeanor assault charge after allegedly grabbing, scratching and pushing a man

LaBeouf has been co-leading a live-streamed anti-Trump protest outside the Museum of the Moving Image in Queens

LaBeouf got into an argument with another man outside the museum over the weekend; video shows him yelling in the man’s face

Shia LaBeouf was arrested after an argument at a live-streamed protest of Donald Trump in Queens, police confirmed early Thursday morning.

Video taken from the live stream shows the 30-year-old actor and performance artist being led away by NYPD officers after the altercation outside the Museum of the Moving Image in Astoria.

LaBeouf was at the “We Will Not Divide Us” demonstration around 12:35 a.m. Thursday when he got into an argument with an unidentified 25-year-old man, according to police, who said the argument was not necessarily about Trump.

At some point, LaBeouf grabbed the man’s scarf and scratched his face, according to police, who said LaBeouf also pushed the man.

The altercation appears to have happened off-camera. The man refused medical attention at the scene.

Video posted to the He Will Not Divide Us YouTube page appears to show LaBeouf being led away by police moments later. (Disclaimer: The video below contains some explicit language)

[embedded content]

LaBeouf was being processed at the 114th precinct Thursday morning. Police said he faces a misdemeanor assault charge. It’s unclear if he has an attorney.

On Friday, the day of Donald Trump’s inauguration, LaBeouf launched a four-year protest against the new president, which consists of the live-streaming camera outside the museum, where people are invited to deliver the words “He will not divide us” to the camera as many times as they wish.

Shia LaBeouf, Jaden Smith Lead Protest at Queens Museum On Inauguration Day, actor Shia LaBeouf led a group of teenagers with the chant: “He will not divide us.” Erica Byfield Reports. (Published Friday, Jan. 20, 2017)

The feed is currently planned to stay in place either for four years or until Trump’s term as president ends.

Since it launched at 9 a.m. Friday, the camera has seen a mixed crowd, and the altercation early Thursday morning was not the first moment of tension involving LaBeouf.

In a feed captured over the weekend, a man walks up to the camera while LaBeouf and other anti-Trump protesters are chanting. The man tries to deliver his own message.

“We must secure the existence of white people,” he begins, before LaBeouf interjects with the chant “He will not divide us.”

Shia LaBeouf Screams in Protester’s Face on Anti-Trump Live Stream Shia LaBeouf is seen screaming “He will not divide us” in a man’s face during a live-streamed protest in New York. LaBeouf launched the four-year protest of the presidency of Donald Trump on Friday. (Published Monday, Jan. 23, 2017)

The rest of the man’s message is inaudible as the actor yells the phrase repeatedly into his face, going chest-to-chest with the man. The confrontation was broadcast live on the feed and recorded by some people watching.

There have been other incidents cropping up on the feed that oppose LaBeouf’s intended message of unity.

For example, one man used the platform at night to repeat a line in support of Hitler, while another group used to the feed to challenge the actor, using derogatory language.

