President Trump Takes His First Ride on Air Force One

Donald Trump already had his own plane, but it’s still a special occasion when a president flies on Air Force One for the first time. Trump traveled to Philadelphia Thursday where he spoke at the House and Senate GOP lawmakers annual policy retreat.

Trump’s own plane is big, but at 155 feet it can’t compete with the 231-foot Boeing 747 — two of which operate as Air Force One. Trump’s plane seats 43 but more than 100 can pile onto the president’s jet. Gold-plated seat belts, however, can only be found on the Trump plane.

Military personnel salute as Air Force One, with President Donald Trump aboard, departs at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland on Jan. 26. Jose Luis Magana / AP

President Donald Trump arrives aboard Air Force One at Philadelphia International Airport on Jan. 26. Jonathan Ernst / Reuters

