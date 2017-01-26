Mother of Victim Among 6 Shot at Chicago Memorial Service

Six people were shot, including a 12-year-old girl, at a memorial for a victim of a previous act of gun violence Wednesday night on Chicago’s South Side, according to police.

The shootings occurred about 8:16 p.m. in the city’s Greater Grand Crossing community in a “business establishment” on the 500 block of East 75th Street, according to Chicago police. The victims included the mother of the person being memorialized, according to activist Jedidiah Brown.

“The opposition to this particular group came through an alley with some … guns that they shouldn’t have which is why you see the police so heavily armed,” Brown told reporters at the scene. “Came through an alley and shot up the memorial hitting about five people—including the mother of the person they were memorializing.”

A 12-year-old girl suffered a graze wound to the head from a bullet, police said, and was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital where her condition had stabilized.

A 20-year-old woman shot in the right leg was taken to Stroger Hospital where her condition had stabilized, police said.

A 43-year-old was shot in the hand and taken to Stroger Hospital where her condition had stabilized, police said.

A 16-year-old boy was shot in the neck and taken to Christ Hospital in serious condition, according to police.

A 20-year-old woman was shot in the left leg and buttock and was taken to Christ Hospital in serious condition, police said.

A 17-year-old boy was shot in the arm and took himself to Jackson Park Hospital where his condition had stabilized, police said.

“And so I’m asking that those individuals who may see this, that are planning retaliation right now, that you stand down from that and that we look for peaceful alternatives,” Brown said.

Police vehicles were still parked in the street about 9:30 p.m. Yellow crime scene tape cordoned off the block as witnesses and neighbors stood in the cold.

No one was in custody Wednesday night and Area South detectives were investigating.