Milledgeville looking toward long-term solution for water problems

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Milledgeville has faced a lot of problems with its water system in the last year.

The latest happened this week.

It’s just a small bump in the road for drivers now, but for Milledgeville, what’s underneath the large metal plate covering the road has been tough to get over.

“It’s terribly unproductive from an administration standpoint,” said Mayor Gary Thrower. “We’ve done all we know to do to be proactive.”

Yet another water main break forced the city into a boil water advisory throughout the day Thursday.

“We’ve just be inundated with water breaks the last 12, 13 months,” said Thrower.

It affected residents along N. Columbia Street between McIntosh and Greene Streets.

“We had to go to the grocery store to get bottled water,” said resident Samantha Spratlin.

Sisters Jillian and Samantha Spratlin, who live on N. Columbia, tried to stay patient.

“We couldn’t really take showers, do our normal routine, so it was a little frustrating,” said Spratlin.

But the city is doing what it can.

“They were working out here and they worked really fast, and worked really hard,” said Spratlin. “They sent out the nicest guys.”

The city hired experts to find out what happened.

“(We) brought in consultants that have done break analysis throughout the system to see if there were particular areas that were weaker than others,” said Thrower.

Now, a long term project may be the next move.

“Part of our strategy going forward is to build a new water plant. That’s going to be about 25, 26 million dollar investment,” said Thrower.

It comes with a particular piece of equipment that would help the problem.

“It will really have an impact on the distribution lines because they’ll be using a variable speed pump to pump out of the new water plant,” said Thrower.

That small bump in the road could be one reason a big fix is needed.