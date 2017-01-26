Killer Drifter Tied to New Hampshire Murder Mysteries

Denise Beaudin disappeared with her infant daughter and boyfriend, Robert Evans, seen here, in 1981. via NBC Boston

“We believe we have our killer,” said New Hampshire Assistant Attorney General Jeffrey Strelzin. “Now we need to identify and try to find all of his victims.”

Investigators said they used DNA to link Bob Evans — who has used a series of aliases — to slayings on two coasts:

They believe he killed Denise Beaudin, who was last seen by her family shortly after Thanksgiving 1981, somewhere between New Hampshire and California. He kept her daughter for several years and then abandoned her; she was later adopted and is alive and well.

They believe he killed a woman and 9- or 10-year-old child found near a state park in 1985 and two girls, ages 2 or 3 and 3 or 4, in another container in 2000. He is the father of the middle child, and police believe her mother may have been killed as well.