Judge: Ohio Execution Method Might Be Too Painful

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Executions in Ohio, which have been suspended for three years, are back on hold after a federal judge ruled that its lethal injection method may be too painful.

The state wanted to resume killing death-row prisoners next month, using a three-drug protocol that includes the controversial sedative midazolam, which has been involved in several executions that did not go as planned.

Death row inmates sued, arguing that midazolam does not induce the deep state of unconsciousness needed to shield a prisoner from the pain of the next two drugs: one that paralyzes and one that stops the heart.

Federal magistrate judge Michael Merz ruled that “use of midazolam as the first drug in Ohio’s present three-drug protocol will create a ‘substantial risk of serious harm’ or an ‘objectively intolerable risk of harm'” — the threshold set by the U.S. Supreme Court.

He issued a preliminary injunction that postpones three executions scheduled for February, March and April until the court can take a closer look at the arguments that the method violates the constitutional protection against cruel and unusual punishment.

Image:

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

Byron businesses helping tornado victims in South Georgia
59 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Byron businesses help South Georgia tornado victims
Read More»
Across The Nation
1 hour ago
0 Comments for this article
What Does It Mean When the President Praises Torture?
Read More»
Across The Nation
1 hour ago
0 Comments for this article
Trump, a Two-Time Masters Champion, and a Tale of the Ballot Box
Read More»
﻿
More News»
More News»