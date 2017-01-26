How an Actor and His Elderly Neighbor Became Inseparable

At first glance, Chris Salvatore and Norma Pattavina look a bit like an odd couple.

But Salvatore, a 31-year-old actor, and Pattavina, his 89-year-old neighbor, have been inseparable since they became friends four years ago. “I thought he was beautiful,” Pattavina told NBC News.

As neighbors, Salvatore and Pattavina first grew close sharing long talks, birthdays and even holidays together. But when Pattavina was diagnosed with Leukemia, she didn’t have family to turn to. Salvatore said he stepped in to fill the void.

“Chris was such a big help to me,” Pattavina said. “And he’s been helping me ever since.”

In need of expensive treatments and around-the-clock home care, Salvatore turned to social media to raise money for his friend.

The pair’s online adventures like “Pizza Night” and the hashtag “My Neighbor Norma” went viral, and the effort raised $50,000 in funds for the crucial home care. When the donation money ran out and Norma needed more care, the odd couple decided to become roommates.

Salvatore said he wanted to assure Pattavina that she would never be alone again. He said the experience of caring for his ailing neighbor has “changed my life.”

“Being here for her, it’s really brought me back to what’s important.” said Salvatore. “Family, love, human kindness.”