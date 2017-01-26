Four Top Officials Ousted at State Department

An American flag flies at half staff outside the State Department September 12, 2012 Alex Wong / Getty Images

“I cannot adequately express how proud I am of our Bureau’s profound, positive impact on U.S. diplomacy,” she wrote in a letter to her staff.

The departure of this quartet means more posts that President Trump must fill — and comes on the heels of the departures of other long-serving diplomats who have chosen to quit rather than serve in the new Republican administration.

They include Victoria Nuland, the assistant secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs, and Gregory Starr, the assistant secretary for diplomatic security who retired on Inauguration Day.

Acting State Department spokesman Mark Toner said the departures of longtime staffers is just business as usual.

“As is standard with every transition, the outgoing administration, in coordination with the incoming one, requested all politically appointed officers submit letters of resignation,” he said.”These positions are political appointments, and require the President to nominate and the Senate to confirm them in these roles. They are not career appointments but of limited term.”

Of the officers whose resignations were accepted, Toner said “some will continue in the Foreign Service in other positions, and others will retire by choice or because they have exceeded the time limits of their grade in service. “

Trump’s pick for secretary of state,

Rex Tillerson, is expected to be confirmed by the Senate next week.

A career foreign service officer, Kennedy was tapped for his post in 2007 by President George W. Bush and continued to serve in that spot under President Obama. He was the department’s chief bean counter, tasked with overseeing the budget, finances, security and consular services.

Kennedy, who started working for the agency in 1973, was dragged out of obscurity after four Americans were killed in Benghazi, Libya. Dragged before a Congressional committee, Kennedy defended then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s response to the crisis and swore under oath there was no order to the U.S. military to “stand down” during the attack.

Kennedy came under scrutiny for discussions he had with the FBI over the classification level of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Meanwhile, a changing of the guard was underway in other top federal agencies with high-level officials tendering their resignations and heading for the exits — taking years of experience with them.

NBC News has also learned that Border Patrol chief

Mark Morgan has quit a post he has held just since October.

Earlier, the Trump administration broke with precedent and ordered all politically-appointed U.S. ambassadors to

clear out by Inauguration Day rather than give them a grace period.