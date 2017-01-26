Chelsea Manning Calls Out Obama for Compromising

US President Barack Obama departs the Brady Press Briefing Room after his last press conference as president at the White House in Washington on Jan. 18, 2017. Jim Lo Scalzo / EPA

Obama defended his decision, which had been anticipated for some time, in his final press conference as president.

“Chelsea Manning has served a tough prison sentence, so the notion that the average person who was thinking about disclosing vital classified information would think that it goes unpunished, I don’t think would get that impression from the sentence that Chelsea Manning has served,” he

told reporters. “It has been my view that given she went to trial; that due process was carried out; that she took responsibility for her crime; that the sentence that she received was very disproportional — disproportionate relative to what other leakers had received; and that she had served a significant amount of time, that it made sense to commute and not pardon her sentence.”

NBC News reached out to the Obama Foundation to see if the former president had any further comment or reaction to Manning’s column in The Guardian, but has not heard back at this time.

Manning, who came out as transgender shortly after her sentencing, has made two suicide attempts in just the past year and gone on a hunger strike during her seven years in military prison. She has long sought what she considers proper treatment for the anxiety-producing condition, gender dysphoria.

She is set to be released from prison on May 17.