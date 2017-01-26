BYRON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The best of Middle Georgia is on display this week as the region responds to help victims impacted by tornadoes.

Byron businesses are getting actively getting involved. Jeff Smith Chevrolet, Hudson’s BBQ, and Hedge Row Landscaping are buying and collecting items for tornado victims in Albany.

Jeff Smith Automotive donated $1,000 and raised $500. Today, they went to Sam’s Club and bought canned goods, water and cleaning supplies.They have been in touch with American Red Cross officials in Albany.

The owners of these businesses are urging people in the community to donate anything they can to help their efforts.

People can drop off donations to any of the three businesses during the day. You can donate items through the businesses close Friday.

The items will be driven down to Albany Saturday.