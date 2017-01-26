Accused Orlando Cop Killer Ruled Competent to Represent Self

Image: Markeith Loyd, suspected of fatally shooting a Florida police officer,

Markeith Loyd, suspected of fatally shooting a Florida police officer, attends a court appearance, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, at the Orange County Jail in Orlando, Fla. Red Huber / Orlando Sentinel via AP

Orlando police Master Sgt. Debra Clayton, 42, was shot and killed by Loyd after she responded to a sighting of him near a Walmart on Jan. 9. Orange County Sheriff’s Deputy Norman Lewis was also killed in a crash as authorities pursued Loyd.

Judge Frederick Lauten ruled Thursday that Loyd was competent to waive his right to counsel and represent himself after a series of questions in which Loyd often looked down and refused to respond .

Loyd wore a bandage over his head covering his left eye in court, due to injuries sustained during his arrest, but answered a few basic questions including his age and level of education.

The judge said he was ruling not based on if Loyd’s could adequately represent himself, but rather if he was competent enough to understand his decision and waive his own right to counsel.

But Lauten urged Loyd to consider having an appointed attorney as the possible punishments he faces could be “life in prison or execution by lethal injection or otherwise.”

Image: Orlando Police Master Sgt. Debra Clayton is pictured in an image released by the Orlando Police.

