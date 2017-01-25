Trump Signs Executive Orders Targeting Illegal Immigration

President Donald Trump signed two executive orders on Wednesday — including a step toward erecting a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border — the first of a series of planned steps aimed at curbing illegal immigration.

Speaking at an event at the Department of Homeland Security after signing the executive orders, Trump stressed that the policy changes are aimed at keeping the nation safe and ending “one injustice after another” for the families of those killed by undocumented immigrants.

“We hear you, we see you and you will never ever be ignored again,” Trump said, adding later, “Your children will not have lost their lives for no reason.”

The executive actions include redirecting existing Department of Homeland Security funds to erect what the administration described as a “very large” wall on the southern border with Mexico, a signature campaign promise. Additional detention facilities would also be built along the border, according to the action.

“And yes, one way or another, as the president has said, Mexico will pay for it,” White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer told reporters during a press briefing earlier in the day on Wednesday.

The ultimate impact of the executive order on building a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border is not clear, since Congress would have to approve additional appropriations.

Trump is slated to meet with Mexican president Enrique Peña Nieto next week in what could prove a tense face-off as the two leaders discuss coordination, the dismantling of cartels and the flow of arms and cash between the two countries.

“They have to stop it. We have to stop it. We are going to save lives on both sides of the border,”Trump said on Wednesday.

Another executive action on immigration policy includes nixing federal funding to so-called “sanctuary cities” — a loose term that refers to cities and counties that shield undocumented immigrants from deportation — unless those funds are related to law enforcement. That action also directs the hiring of 5,000 new border patrol agents and triples the number of Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

The Trump administration will also regularly publish a list of jurisdictions that “catch and release” undocumented immigrants who have committed crimes and establish an office for the victims of those crimes. The Department of Justice is directed to prioritize immigration prosecutions.

Even as the executive orders won plaudits from Republicans, many acknowledged it was simply “symbolic” or, as Georgia Sen. David Perdue said in a statement, “a good first step towards fixing our immigration system and solving our national security crisis.”

Texas Rep. Mike McCaul, chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee, said in an interview with Bloomberg before Trump signed the orders that Republicans “finally have the political will to do this.” But he went on to say that “the term ‘wall’ is a bit symbolic” and it simply stands for “securing and getting operational control of that border.”

McCaul also acknowledged that whatever form the wall takes, how to fund it remains an open question.

But Democrats were already pledging to fight back against a number of aspects of the executive orders — or even ignore them altogether.

The mayor of Philadelphia, a sanctuary city that would be subject to a federal funding cutoff, issued a statement declaring it wouldn’t change its current policy despite Trump’s executive orders.

“Given that today’s EO was simply a directive and did not even make clear if there were any significant funding streams that the Trump administration could cut off to Philadelphia, we have no plans to change our immigration policy at this time,” the statement, reported by the Philadelphia Inquirer, reads.

And the leader of the California State Senate, Kevin de Leon, seemed to hint that if Trump moves forward to cut off funding to California’s sanctuary cities, he would challenge the move in court.

Other actions, which could come as early as this week, may include temporarily limiting immigration to refugees and blocking visas for citizens of Middle Eastern and African countries deemed by the Trump administration to be particularly prone to terrorism. Those nations include Syria, Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen.

“Donald Trump is making good on the most shameful and discriminatory promises he made on the campaign trail,” said the National Iranian American Council said in a statement, a Washington-based non-profit organization. “He called for a Muslim ban and is now taking the first steps to implement one. This will not stand. The American people are better than this.”

This is a developing story. Please refresh for details.