Trump Calls for 'Major Investigation' Into Debunked Vote Fraud Allegations

President Donald Trump meets with business leaders in the Roosevelt Room at the White House on Jan. 23. Nicholas Kamm / AFP – Getty Images

“The President does believe that,” White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer told reporters on Tuesday, just one day after pledging to tell the public “the facts as I know them.”

“He’s stated that before, I think he has stated his concerns of voter fraud and people voting illegally during the campaign and continues to maintain that belief based on studies and evidence people have presented to him.”

Related:

Democrats’ Popular Vote Advantage Is Growing But That May Not Equal Election Wins

Two sources told NBC News that Trump spent the first ten minutes of a bipartisan meeting with congressional leaders at the White House on Monday talking about the campaign and repeating the allegation that 3 to 5 million people voted illegally.

Those figures appear to come from two different studies, but authors of both have come forward to say that their studies do not support theories of massive voter fraud.

The claim was furthered by conspiracy theorist Alex Jones on his website Infowars.

The comments have been criticized by officials on both sides of the aisle, with GOP Senator Lindsey Graham

pleading with Trump to stop repeating the claim.

“To continue to suggest that the 2016 election was conducted in a fashion that millions of people voted illegally undermines faith in our democracy,” Graham said.

The National Association of Secretaries of State, which includes many Republicans, also took issue with Trump’s claim.

“We are not aware of any evidence that supports the voter fraud claims made by President Trump, but we are open to learning more about the Administration’s concerns,” the group said in a statement released yesterday. “In the lead up to the November 2016 election, secretaries of state expressed their confidence in the systemic integrity of our election process as a bipartisan group, and they stand behind that statement today.”