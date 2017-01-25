Teams across state meet at Museum of Aviation for robotics competition

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Teams from across Georgia competed in the first round of the LEGO League at the Museum of Aviation on Saturday.

STARBASE Robins held the competition, which is an international program that partners robotics with competition.

Teams of children, ages 9-14, are given a mission and must create a robot to complete the mission. Teams must also complete a research project along with the competition’s theme.

Teams that passed the first round, move onto the Super Regional and then the State Competition.