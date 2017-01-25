Students enjoy ‘J.A.M session’ at St. Joseph’s Catholic School

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Jazz Association of Macon turned Wednesday’s school session into a ‘J.A.M’ session.

The J.A.M Ensemble visted St. Joseph’s Catholic School and gave students a listen to some of the different styles of rhythm with a history lesson on each.

“We try to get them to participate with the scat singing, clapping with the beat, and just trying to let them understand the different styles of music that are considered jazz,” said Ensemble musician Edward Clark.

6th grader Chelsea Meyer comes from a family of music educators. She said she enjoyed scatting along to the songs.

“I thought it was great that they were so bubbly and energetic, and they gave the teachers a chance to scat,” she said.

Clark told 41NBC he doesn’t just want to get teachers and students engaged in the performance. In fact, studies show music can help children learn in a number of ways including stimulating memory, increasing focus, and enhancing critical thinking skills.

Clark believes these are all skills that students can take back to the classroom.

“You know there’s studies in school discipline, they learn teamwork, they learn rhythm, they learn math through music they learn different languages,”he said.

Clark added that even after twenty years performing at schools across Bibb County, seeing the kids’ reaction is still priceless. He hopes the performance will encourage them to learn more about music.

“We want them to have an interest in music to hopefully go home and say, ‘mom I want to play an instrument'”, he said.

Clark said even if the kids don’t grow up to be the next Frank Sinatra, he hopes they keep that up beat tempo.