Restaurant Report Card: Scores 1-24

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are your scores for the week of January 24th, courtesy of the Georgia Department of Public Health.

ADRIANA’S CAFE (Food Service Inspections)

359 THIRD ST MACON, GA 31201

View inspections:

January 23, 2017 Score: 81, Grade: B

BJ BILLIARDS INC. (Food Service Inspections)

430 MLK BLVD MACON, GA 31217

View inspections:

January 20, 2017 Score: 86, Grade: B

CHINA GOURMET (Food Service Inspections)

3975 ARKWRIGHT RD MACON, GA 31210

View inspections:

January 19, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A

CHINA WOK (Food Service Inspections)

347 COTTON AVE MACON, GA 31201

View inspections:

January 19, 2017 Score: 97, Grade: A

HONG KONG EXPRESS (Food Service Inspections)

610 NORTH AVE MACON, GA 31211

View inspections:

January 20, 2017 Score: 81, Grade: B

JOE BEAR’S & SONS BBQ (Food Service Inspections)

3096 NAPIER AVE MACON, GA 31204

View inspections:

January 18, 2017 Score: 95, Grade: A

Kings Deli & Seafood (Food Service Inspections)

3780 NORTHSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210

View inspections:

January 18, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A

Margarita’s @ Mercer Village (Food Service Inspections)

1602 MONTPELIER AVE MACON, GA 31201

View inspections:

January 18, 2017 Score: 95, Grade: A

S & S CAFETERIA (Food Service Inspections)

2626 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31204

View inspections:

January 19, 2017 Score: 99, Grade: A

THE DAWG HOUSE BAR & GRILL (Food Service Inspections)

634 SHURLING DR MACON, GA 31211

View inspections:

January 23, 2017 Score: 95, Grade: A

TIC TOC ROOM (Food Service Inspections)

408 MLK BLVD MACON, GA 31201

View inspections:

January 20, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A

Charlies’ Bar & Grill (Food Service Inspections)

1291 S HOUSTON LAKE STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

View inspections:

January 23, 2017 Score: 93, Grade: A

Fatz Cafe’ (Food Service Inspections)

2715 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

View inspections:

January 23, 2017 Score: 87, Grade: B

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers (Food Service Inspections)

678 LAKE JOY RD STE 500 KATHLEEN, GA 31047

View inspections:

January 17, 2017 Score: 99, Grade: A

La Parrilla Mexican Restaurant (Food Service Inspections)

2707 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

View inspections:

January 18, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A

Liz Southern Cooking and Catering (Food Service Inspections)

1746 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

View inspections:

January 23, 2017 Score: 93, Grade: A

Los Trios #2 Bar & Grill (Food Service Inspections)

2195 WATSON BLVD STE I & J WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

View inspections:

January 17, 2017 Score: 94, Grade: A

Shanghai Restaurant (Food Service Inspections)

2203 WATSON BLVD STE BB WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

View inspections:

January 17, 2017 Score: 94, Grade: A

STEP IT UP:

HUD’S BAR & GRILL (Food Service Inspections)

2213 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211

View inspections:

January 23, 2017 Score: 74, Grade: C

– No certified food safety manager

– No proper equipment/procedure for bodily fluid clean up

– Rodent droppings in main kitchen area