Residents Say New Flint Lead Data a 'False Sense of Security'

Residents are still being told not to drink the water and to continue using filtered water.

“If it’s been years and I still can’t drink or use the water, then what progress is that?” said Tonya Blooming, a Flint resident and mother of three young children. “Lead numbers change week to week, and I have a feeling there will be another report later on that will negate this one. It’s happened to me before.”

Flint’s water crisis began three years ago. The city has dealt with a host of other issues on top of the tainted water. Residents last year faced an outbreak of Legionnaire disease, leading to several deaths, as well as a rash of

shigellosis, a bacterial illness frequently associated with poor hand washing hygiene.

Four officials were charged last month in connection with water crisis. Two former Michigan state emergency managers, Darnell Earley and Gerald Ambrose, face multiple felony charges for failing to protect Flint citizens from health hazards caused by the contaminated drinking water. Former Flint city executives Howard Croft and Daugherty Johnson also face felony charges.

“Reports like this butter people up so it looks like things are all great, but is really just laying the groundwork to exit without actually doing anything,” said lifelong Flint resident Donald Harbin.