Remains of Missing Soldier Found, Fellow Soldiers Charged with Murder

Shadow McClaine

Skeletal remains discovered Monday in Tennessee have been identified as belonging to missing Fort Campbell soldier Shadow McClaine, who disappeared in early September.

The remains were discovered off Interstate 24 in Robertson County, Tennessee Monday, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. They were positively identified as belonging to Shadow on Wednesday.

A cause of death has not yet been determined. No other details were available to be released.

The discovery comes several months after two fellow soldiers were charged in connection with Shadow’s disappearance.

Sgt. Jamal Williams-McCray and Specialist Charles Robinson, both part of the 101st Airborne Division, in which Shadow served as a private, first class, face charges of conspiracy, kidnapping and premeditated murder under the Uniform Code of Military Justice, according to NBC affiliate WSMV.

Williams-McCray is Shadow’s ex-husband. It’s unclear if Robinson knew Shadow.

The last time anyone heard from Shadow, who is also known as Branice Willis, was through a text message the evening of September 2, 2016. She had told her mother earlier that she was supposed to house sit for a friend. The two also exchanged texts later that night.

Friend and family members became concerned when Shadow stopped responding to calls and texts. The following week, authorities located her 2013 silver Hyundai Elantra in a parking lot in downtown Nashville.

Rumors quickly swirled around Shadow’s disappearance, with many focusing on what her family said was a tumultuous relationship with her ex-husband Williams-McCray.

Shadow was facing charges of stalking and contempt of court at the time of her disappearance, according to The Leaf-Chronicle. Her mother told Dateline those charges were in relation to her daughter’s divorce from Williams-McCray.

“She’s not totally innocent in all this, but it is not all her either,” Shadow’s mother London Wegrzyn told Dateline in September. “And she’s been trying to clean herself from it. The people posting don’t have all the facts, and are trying to paint my daughter as a villain.”

Shadow’s mother told Dateline that before she disappeared, Shadow was looking forward to moving back to home to California.

Shadow was featured in Dateline’s social and digital series

Missing in America series shortly after her disappearance in September.