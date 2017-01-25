Perfect Timing? Pentagon Tweets About Ex-Refugee Marine

On any other day, the Pentagon’s tweet about a Marine who came to the U.S. as an Iraqi refugee wouldn’t have raised an eyebrow.

But the fact that the Department of Defense decided to highlight the story of Cpl. Ali J, Mohammed hours after reports that President Trump is expected to ink a temporary ban on most refugees did not go without notice.

Was it sheer coincidence? Or is someone on the military’s social media team subtweeting the White House by pointing out the contribution a former refugee is making to the U.S.?

The Pentagon press office did not immediately respond to a query about the timing.

The tweet directed followers to a feature story on the Marines website, published two days earlier, that recounts how Mohammed’s family was driven from Baghdad because of their support for the United States.

He joined the Marines in 2014 and is now serving as a translator for a team that supports Iraqi forces in their fight against ISIS.

“America is my home, but Iraq is my homeland,” Mohammed is quoted as saying.

The refugee tweet comes just two days after another Defense Department post about social media posting and mental health that some online observers theorized was a dig at the prolific tweeter-in-chief — without any substantiation. That tweet linked to a Jan. 19 report about suicide-prevention, a priority issue for the Pentagon.

If someone at the Pentagon with their finger on the “tweet” button is trying to send a message, they would not be the first.

The Interior Department was temporarily banned from using its Twitter accounts after the National Park Service shared tweets from others that were seen as critical of the Trump Administration. The Park Service later apologized.

An ex-employee of the Badlands National Park then posted a series of messages about climate change that were viewed as a protest against Trump

The Badlands National Park’s tweets about climate change were later deleted.

The tweets were unauthorized and were removed by the park after it realized its account had been breached, a park service official said.