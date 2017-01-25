Mexican President Vows to Protect Immigrants in U.S.

Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto during a television broadcast Wednesday night in Mexico City. Mexican Presidency / EPA

Peña Nieto is scheduled to meet with Trump next Tuesday to discuss trade and immigration. But after Trump signed the two orders — one to begin steps to

fund Trump’s promised wall along the U.S.-Mexican border and the other to significantly boost the U.S. Border Patrol — Peña Nieto said he was consulting with Mexican officials in Washington to decide on “the next steps.”

While he stopped short of canceling the meeting, he insisted: “Mexico offers and demands respect as the fully sovereign nation we are.”

Peña Nieto said he “regrets and rejects” Trump’s orders Wednesday because “Mexico does not believe in walls.”

“I have said it over and over again: Mexico will not pay for any wall,” he stressed.

Play Signs Executive Orders on Building Border Wall, Immigration 2:22 autoplay autoplay

The showdown over immigration isn’t the only tense topic on the agenda for next week’s meeting, assuming it goes forward. Trade would also be a key issue of discussion with Trump, who promised during his campaign to renegotiate the terms of the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Peña Nieto’s economy minister said Tuesday that Mexico could also pull out of the treaty if it’s renegotiated on terms that leave Mexico with “something that is less than what we already have.”

As if to emphasize the point, Peña Nieto noted Wednesday night that Trump’s orders were issued “at a time when our country is initiating talks to negotiate the new rules of cooperation” on trade. “This negotiation is very important for the strength, certainty and future of our economy and our society,” he said.