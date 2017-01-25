All That Jazz Concert & Ball raising money for Tubman Museum

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The 21st Annual All That Jazz Concert & Ball is coming to the Macon City Auditorium this Saturday.

The event is a fundraiser for the Tubman Museum. There will be great food, music and decorations. The event is black tie, but make sure to bring some comfortable dancing shoes.

The concert’s opening act is Avery Sunshine and headline is After 7. After the concert, a dance party begins with AJ the Dj.

Gregory L. Brown, one of the event planners, stopped by the 41NBC studio to talk about the event.

Balcony seat tickets for the concert are $35.

All the proceeds benefit the Tubman Museum.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit http://www.tubmanmuseum.com/events_items/21st-annual-all-that-jazz-concert-ball/.