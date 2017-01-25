Gymnastics Doctor Loses License Over Sex Abuse Claims

The disgraced doctor who treated America’s top gymnasts before a sex-abuse scandal exploded this fall had his medical license suspended on Wednesday.

Michigan’s licensing agency cited allegations that Larry Nassar molested a child as the reason for the emergency suspension.

Nassar isn’t practicing medicine at the moment because a federal judge ordered him held without bail on child-pornography charges, saying he “poses the worst kind of risk to our community.” He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The 53-year-old osteopathic physician was also fired by Michigan State University, where he had his sports medicine practice, as dozens of complaints that he molested patients stacked up.

More than 60 women have complained that Nassar abused them under the guise of invasive procedures that his lawyers say were medically sound.

The state attorney general is leading an investigation into their accusations but has already charged Nassar with molesting a family friend when she was as young as 6. He denies the charges.

Nassar has also been named in at least five lawsuits; on Wednesday, four girls ages 10 to 17 joined a federal suit in Michigan filed by 18 other ex-patients.

“What is especially disturbing about these new cases is that some of these alleged assaults occurred after a sexual harassment investigation in 2014,” attorney Stephen Drew said. “Dr. Nassar was permitted to continue providing treatment and medical care at MSU where many of the sexual assaults took place.”

MSU has said its 2014 investigation of a patient complaint found no breaches of university protocol and prosecutors declined to take up the case.

Instead, the school put restrictions on Nassar — requiring chaperones and limited physical contact during intravaginal treatments. Last fall, after the first allegations against Nassar were reported by the Indianapolis Star, MSU fired him, saying he had not complied with those rules.