Griswoldville Park hopes to attract more industry in Jones County

GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Griswoldville industrial park in Jones County has just gotten a little more attractive to businesses.

One county commissioner is excited about the possibilities.

“It’s a field of dreams,” said District Four Commissioner Daylon Martin.

The architect starts with a vision.

“If you can build it, we will come,” said Martin. “If you’re building it, we’re going to come.”

That vision shines with potential at the Griswoldville Industrial Park in Jones County.

“It’s a blank slate to create your destiny right here in Jones County,” said Martin.

Martin can see how close the park is coming to filling up with businesses.

“By the time we get done, we’ll only be out of pocket just a few dollars to make this happen, and the people will benefit from it,” said Martin.

Iif you took the drive out Highway 57 on the edge of Jones County next to Macon-Bibb, there isn’t too much to see. There are trees and maybe some skid marks on the asphalt, but Jones County commissioners want to change that.”

The county secured a grant from The Georgia Environmental Finance Authority for 1.9 million dollars to give the park a sewage system.

“It makes us marketable from a county standpoint, it puts us in a place that gives us an advantage across the state to make a difference and entice people to come and make an investment,” said Martin.

It comes at a good price as well–the county pays a low interest rate and already has the plan in motion.

“Sewer is on the way,” said Martin. “We’ve got the funding in place. We’re working on the necessary things for the state, whether its the environmental component, and the other planning strategies.”

The sewer installation will start as soon as possible.

“Get us to having sewer in the ground hopefully within 14-18 months,” said Martin. “It’s going to take a business about that time to construct a facility so we’ll be hand in hand through this process–letting them know that we’re a partner, and we’ll make it happen.”