Cold Blooded: Website Sends Dippin' Dots to WH Press Secretary

No one is sure why newly installed White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer hates Dippin’ Dots — the flash-frozen, beaded ice cream snack sold vending machines and at ballparks — so much, but his feud with the company has been the subject of national headlines this week.

Inexplicably, Spicer has spent the past seven years insulting the space-age treat on Twitter. Starting in 2010, the White House press secretary insisted that “Dippin Dots is NOT the ice cream of the future,” in contrast to the company’s motto.

Now, there’s a website that allows ice cream fans to send a package of Dippin’ Dots to Spicer with a single click.

Senddippindots.com will mail Spicer the frozen treat for 6 dollars, payable with credit card or even Bitcoin — the cash of the future.

Why? As the website states, you should send Dippin’ Dots to Spicer “because he’s going to be really annoyed by it.”

Spicer’s hatred of the nitrogen-cooled ice cream product has became so notorious that the company responded this week with a peace offering. On Monday, Dippin’ Dots tweeted at Spicer and wrote an open letter to the press secretary on its website.

“We understand that ice cream is a serious matter,” reads the Dippin’ Dots open letter from January 23. “And running out of your favorite flavor can feel like a national emergency! We’ve seen your tweets and would like to be friends rather than foes. After all, we believe in connecting the dots.”

Image: White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer holds first press briefing, Washington, USA - 23 Jan 2017

