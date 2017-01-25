Charge Dropped Against Mom Who Fled With Kids 31 Years Ago

A mugshot of Elaine Yates released on Jan. 17, 2017 after Yates was arrested in Houston, Texas. Harris County Sheriff / EPA

“We were very pleased to be able to share the news of the dismissal of the charges with our client,” the attorneys

told NBC affiliate WJAR. They said the “unwarranted arrest” has now exposed her identity and location.

The missing children case garnered international attention and was featured on “America’s Most Wanted.”

Age-processed images of the mother and children appeared on the website of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. State police detectives followed leads to Canada, Colorado, Florida, Oregon, Maine and New Hampshire. Recruits were taught about the case, and it was reassigned to new detectives regularly.

“This one was handed down from generation to generation,” Rhode Island State Police Lt. Col. Joseph Philbin said last week.