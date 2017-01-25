B.S. Report: Matt Ryan carries Falcons to Super Bowl

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – There are tons of reasons why the Atlanta Falcons are headed to the Super Bowl.

This is a team effort, and a lot must go right for a team to go all the way. Give credit to the defense. It has four rookies and three second-year starters – which is unheard of in the NFL. Give credit to Julio Jones. He’s the best receiver in the NFL.

But let’s break it down a little more about this record-setting offense. Many are trying to throw praise at offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan, and yes he does deserve credit. Instead of it being “his way or the highway,” it seems Shanahan did adjust and go with the talent he had on the field.

But the biggest reason the Falcons are in this position – ready to play the Patriots in next Sunday’s Super Bowl – is Matt Ryan. Most teams that get this far have an elite quarterback. New England has one of the best in Tom Brady. He’s already won four rings and is going for his fifth next week. Just last week, the two losing teams, had Aaron Rodgers and Ben Roethlisberger. Both of those guys have also won Super Bowls.

But Ryan is going for his first, and in a way winning the game next week will legitimize his career. Most great quarterbacks are characterized by what they did in the Super Bowl. Look at Dan Marino. He’s one of the best to ever play, but many people remember that he never won the Super Bowl. If Ryan doesn’t win one, despite all the yards he’ll wind up throwing in his career, he will get the same rap.

But if he does win next week, it will likely clinch his candidacy for the Hall of Fame. That’s how much a Super Bowl victory means. Ryan has been tremendous this season. He’s got more options than ever before. Last week, Ryan threw to nine different receivers. Sure, Julio is the best one, but it’s not like that’s the only man Ryan can throw the ball to.

Think about four years ago, when the Falcons lost in the NFC Championship game. Ryan had Jones, Roddy White and Tony Gonzalez – three great receivers. But that was it. No one can argue the talent of the top three, but look at the quantity he has now. New England can focus on Jones all it wants next week, but if they shut him down there will be others they’ll need to stop. In his last six games, all wins, Ryan has 19 touchdowns and zero interceptions. You hate to put the pressure on Ryan, and certainly it’s a team game.

But you tell me – if Matt Ryan has a great game next week, do you really think the Falcons are going to lose?

No way.