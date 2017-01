WEST PALM BEACH, Florida (41NBC/WMGT) – The Allman Brothers Band drummer and co-founder, Butch Trucks, passed away at the age of 69. According to the band’s Facebook page, he died Tuesday night, January 24, in West Palm Beach, Florida.

There is no cause of death at the time. Trucks’ and the band’s family ask for privacy at the time of their loss.

He is survived by his wife, four children, four grandchildren, members of The Allman Brothers Band, their families and road crew.