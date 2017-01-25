Leon Jones collecting cases of water to help tornado victims in Wilcox County

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Middle Georgia continues to help those people hit hard by tornadoes that devastated several parts of our state. Bibb county coroner Leon Jones is doing his part to help others.

He’s collecting cases of water. All the water collected will go to people in Wilcox County who have had their homes damaged or in some cases completely destroyed by the tornado that hit the county over the weekend.

Leon Jones said, “My late mother told me to help people. Always help people. Never look at skin color or gender.”

So far people have dropped off more than 165 cases of water. You can take cases of water to Mitchell’s Automotive on Interstate State Drive, Thursday during the day, and Friday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Because of how successful the water collection is going, a 26 foot truck will be needed instead of the 16 foot truck they started with. Budget Truck Rental is donating the truck.

Leon Jones will be driving the truckload of water to Wilcox County Friday afternoon.