Women United launches in Middle Georgia

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Women from across Middle Georgia have united to make a difference in the community. United Way held a luncheon to launch their initiative, Women United of Central Georgia.

More than two hundred women in the area have joined the group. There are already more than seventy thousand members across the country. Their goal is to discuss and then take action on different topics.

“They will work together on identifying initiatives in the community that they want to work on specifically in support of what United Way does in general,” said President and CEO of United Way of Central Georgia, George McCanless.

The organization focuses on health, education and financial stability in different communities. They have raised 1.5 billion dollars since 2002.