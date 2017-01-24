U.K.-U.S. Ties: How 'Special' Is the Relationship, Really?

British Prime Minister Tony Blair listens as President George W. Bush speaks at a news conference in the Rose Garden of the White House May 17, 2007 in Washington. Win McNamee / Getty Images, file

For Blair and Bush, though, it was different, Seldon said.

They “didn’t have the same natural bonds of personality that attracted Blair and Clinton,” he said. “They were drawn together more by the force of what they faced.”

Both men viewed the threat from Islamic militants in terms of good versus evil, he said. Both were were religious, and saw themselves as upholding morality and integrity against the forces of darkness, he said.

“They became deeply close,” he said.

Seldon dismisses any suggestion the U.K. was the supplicant in this case.

On Sept. 20, 2001, when Blair visited New York and Washington, he was the stronger figure, Seldon said. He had intervened successfully in Sierra Leone and in Kosovo, and was confident in his leadership.

And so the two leaders participated together in the invasion of Iraq in 2003, a controversial decision widely seen as disastrous and that scarred both their legacies.

“When it started going wrong, that brought them closer together,” Seldon said. “They were indelibly linked together by that decision in March 2003. They knew their destiny lay in working through that side-by-side.”

So how ‘special’ is the relationship?

Scholars dispute just how real the special relationship is.

“I think perhaps the very notion of a ‘special relationship’ is a British myth,” said Wapshott. “I have never heard an American talk about it except as a patronizing flip to the Brits.”

But Seldon begs to differ. The relationship is close, he said, and it benefits both sides.

“I think the U.S. has done best on the world stage when it has worked with the United Kingdom,” he said.