Students create apps for Navicent Health

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Do you ever get lost when visiting a hospital? Or trying to find what to eat and figuring out what’s healthy? Those are some of the problems Mercer University and Hutchings Career Center students tried to solve by creating different apps.

Twenty students joined their skills in computer science and health, for an app competition set up by Navicent Health’s Center for Disruption and Innovation. Students had a day and a half to go out with professionals, listen to different problems, then go back and create an app that would fix those problems.

“Those twenty students have not just been sitting around coding, they’ve not just been sitting around designing,” said Simeon Sessley, who organized the competition. “They’ve actually been seeing live action and then coming back and modifying it.”

The winning group received iPads from the hospital. This is the first competition the hospital hosts, and they say it won’t be the last.