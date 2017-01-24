Registration open for teen and parent driving class with Warner Robins PD

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , ,

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Warner Robins Police Department is looking for participants for it’s free, two-hour parent and teen driving class, which begins in late February.

In Georgia, vehicle crashes are the number one killer among teens. The class, called Georgia Teens Ride with P.R.I.D.E. (Parents Reducing Incident of Driver Error) is designed to help cut back on that number.

The free course is not hands-on, but instead a class that addresses poor driver behavior and attitudes, especially among teens.

Classes will be held at Middle Georgia State University beginning February 24. The teenager and at least one parent or guardian (who will supervise the practice time) must be present during the entire two-hour session. Each class is free and limited to 30 teens.

To register, contact Officer Christopher Fussell at cfussell@wrga.gov or 478-293-1062.

 

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

Warner Robins Police Department enrolling for Citizen Police Academy
2 weeks ago
0 Comments for this article
Warner Robins Police Department enrolling for Citizen Police Academy
Read More»
Peach County car accident result in two fatalities
1 month ago
1 Comments for this article
Woman hit by car, killed while lying on Watson Blvd.
Read More»
robbery, grocery
1 month ago
0 Comments for this article
Flash Foods gas station robbery
Read More»
﻿
More News»
More News»