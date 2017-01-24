Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton Says He Has Prostate Cancer

Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton discusses his health during a state budget briefing Tuesday in St. Paul. Jim Mone / AP

Dayton said he didn’t think the diagnosis had anything to do with his collapse Monday night, telling reporters that he was unconscious for only five to 10 seconds.

“I believe they’re two separate issues,” Dayton said. “I’m not a doctor, but I don’t believe there’s any connection.”

He said that his plan had been to announce the diagnosis next week, after he’s undergone more tests, but that after Monday night’s incident, he believed he should reveal it now “in the interest of full disclosure.”

“People deserve a governor who is on the job — qualified to perform the job intellectually and physically,” he said. “And I believe I am.”