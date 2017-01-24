Here Are the 50 Best Jobs in America

The new year brings about plenty of resolutions, both big and small, and sometimes that means asking yourself if your current job situation is right for you.
Weeks into 2017, do you find yourself in the same place you started 2016, or are you thinking “New year, new job?” Whether you’re happily settled into a routine or looking for a fresh start, careers website Glassdoor is here to give you the lowdown on all you need to know about your current employment, or maybe that dream job that you’ve been fantasizing about for awhile.
Glassdoor, now the second largest job site in the country, compiled its annual jobs report to hunt down the 50 Best Jobs in America for 2017, based on how well they meet the criteria for overall job score.
The report, which has been doubled this year (up from just 25 jobs in 2016), judges the performance of a job by determining a set of three factors: earning potential based on median annual base salary, job satisfaction rating and number of job openings across the country.
Those that made the cut are meant to highlight 2017’s ripest opportunities for job seekers. So, which one topped the list?
Data scientist claims the highly coveted first place for the second year in a row, while DevOps engineer and data engineer followed behind in second and third place, respectively. Completing the top five ranking this year are tax manager at No. 4, and analytics manager in fifth place.
If none of these jobs apply to you and your unique set of skills, don’t fret: New careers are added every year, and 2017 saw the addition of jobs including dental hygienist, corporate recruiter and pharmacy manager.
“This report reinforces that the best jobs are highly skilled and are staying ahead of the growing trend toward workplace automation,” said Andrew Chamberlain, Glassdoor chief economist, in a statement. “Nearly half the list is comprised of jobs within the fast growing technology, health care and finance industries.”
Indeed, with technology dominating our day-to-day lives, it’s no surprise that jobs in the tech world make up a total of 14 of Glassdoor’s 50 Best Jobs in America, taking the crown as the most represented field on the list. Of those in the technology realm, data engineer and UI (user interface) designer, coming in at No. 3 and No. 43, respectively, are the newbies.
Health care, another critically important field of work, comes in strong with a total of seven jobs on the list, including physician — with the highest median annual base salary of $200,000 — and physical therapist, with the highest number of current job openings at a whopping 24,579.
“In particular for tech jobs, companies across all industries are hiring workers for these needed positions,” Chamberlain said, “including employers in health care, finance, manufacturing, retail and more.” Check out the list below, and the full report here.
50 Best Jobs in America
- Job Score: 4.8
- Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.4
- Number of Job Openings: 4,184
- Median Base Salary: $110,000
- Job Score: 4.7
- Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.2
- Number of Job Openings: 2,725
- Median Base Salary: $110,000
- Job Score: 4.7
- Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.3
- Number of Job Openings: 2,599
- Median Base Salary: $106,000
4. Tax Manager
- Job Score: 4.7
- Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.0
- Number of Job Openings: 3,317
- Median Base Salary: $110,000
- Job Score: 4.6
- Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.1
- Number of Job Openings: 1,958
- Median Base Salary: $112,000
6. HR Manager
- Job Score: 4.6
- Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.8
- Number of Job Openings: 4,339
- Median Base Salary: $85,000
- Job Score: 4.5
- Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.8
- Number of Job Openings: 2,877
- Median Base Salary: $93,000
- Job Score: 4.5
- Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.3
- Number of Job Openings: 1,184
- Median Base Salary: $130,000
9. UX Designer
- Job Score: 4.4
- Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.0
- Number of Job Openings: 1,691
- Median Base Salary: $92,500
- Job Score: 4.4
- Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.7
- Number of Job Openings: 2,232
- Median Base Salary: $125,000
11. Marketing Manager
12. Occupational Therapist
13. Audit Manager
14. Electrical Engineer
15. Nurse Practitioner
16. Software Engineer
17. Corporate Recruiter
18. Supply Chain Manager
19. Finance Manager
20. Mechanical Engineer
21. Communications Manager
22. QA Manager
23. Controls Engineer
24. Nurse Manager
25. Compliance Manager
26. Mobile Developer
27. Systems Administrator
28. Executive Assistant
29. Technical Account Manager
30. Hardware Engineer
31. Intelligence Analyst
32. Product Manager
33. Professor
34. Physician
35. Compensation Analyst
36. Civil Engineer
37. Research Engineer
38. Accounting Manager
39. Information Security Engineer
40. Manufacturing Engineer
41. Security Analyst
42. Business Operations Manager
43. UI Designer
44. Pharmacy Manager
45. Supplier Quality Engineer
46. National Sales Manager
47. Business Intelligence Developer
48. Dental Hygienist
49. Physical Therapist
50. Construction Project Manager