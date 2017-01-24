Here Are the 50 Best Jobs in America

The new year brings about plenty of resolutions, both big and small, and sometimes that means asking yourself if your current job situation is right for you.

Weeks into 2017, do you find yourself in the same place you started 2016, or are you thinking “New year, new job?” Whether you’re happily settled into a routine or looking for a fresh start, careers website Glassdoor is here to give you the lowdown on all you need to know about your current employment, or maybe that dream job that you’ve been fantasizing about for awhile.

Glassdoor, now the second largest job site in the country, compiled its annual jobs report to hunt down the 50 Best Jobs in America for 2017, based on how well they meet the criteria for overall job score.

The report, which has been doubled this year (up from just 25 jobs in 2016), judges the performance of a job by determining a set of three factors: earning potential based on median annual base salary, job satisfaction rating and number of job openings across the country.

Those that made the cut are meant to highlight 2017’s ripest opportunities for job seekers. So, which one topped the list?

Data scientist claims the highly coveted first place for the second year in a row, while DevOps engineer and data engineer followed behind in second and third place, respectively. Completing the top five ranking this year are tax manager at No. 4, and analytics manager in fifth place.

If none of these jobs apply to you and your unique set of skills, don’t fret: New careers are added every year, and 2017 saw the addition of jobs including dental hygienist, corporate recruiter and pharmacy manager.

“This report reinforces that the best jobs are highly skilled and are staying ahead of the growing trend toward workplace automation,” said Andrew Chamberlain, Glassdoor chief economist, in a statement. “Nearly half the list is comprised of jobs within the fast growing technology, health care and finance industries.”

Indeed, with technology dominating our day-to-day lives, it’s no surprise that jobs in the tech world make up a total of 14 of Glassdoor’s 50 Best Jobs in America, taking the crown as the most represented field on the list. Of those in the technology realm, data engineer and UI (user interface) designer, coming in at No. 3 and No. 43, respectively, are the newbies.

Health care, another critically important field of work, comes in strong with a total of seven jobs on the list, including physician — with the highest median annual base salary of $200,000 — and physical therapist, with the highest number of current job openings at a whopping 24,579.

“In particular for tech jobs, companies across all industries are hiring workers for these needed positions,” Chamberlain said, “including employers in health care, finance, manufacturing, retail and more.” Check out the list below, and the full report here.

50 Best Jobs in America

1. Data Scientist

Job Score: 4.8

Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.4

Number of Job Openings: 4,184

Median Base Salary: $110,000

2. DevOps Engineer

Job Score: 4.7

Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.2

Number of Job Openings: 2,725

Median Base Salary: $110,000

3. Data Engineer

Job Score: 4.7

Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.3

Number of Job Openings: 2,599

Median Base Salary: $106,000

4. Tax Manager

Job Score: 4.7

Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.0

Number of Job Openings: 3,317

Median Base Salary: $110,000

5. Analytics Manager

Job Score: 4.6

Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.1

Number of Job Openings: 1,958

Median Base Salary: $112,000

6. HR Manager

Job Score: 4.6

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.8

Number of Job Openings: 4,339

Median Base Salary: $85,000

7. Database Administrator

Job Score: 4.5

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.8

Number of Job Openings: 2,877

Median Base Salary: $93,000

8. Strategy Manager

Job Score: 4.5

Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.3

Number of Job Openings: 1,184

Median Base Salary: $130,000

9. UX Designer

Job Score: 4.4

Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.0

Number of Job Openings: 1,691

Median Base Salary: $92,500

10. Solutions Architect

Job Score: 4.4

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.7

Number of Job Openings: 2,232

Median Base Salary: $125,000

11. Marketing Manager

12. Occupational Therapist

13. Audit Manager

14. Electrical Engineer

15. Nurse Practitioner

16. Software Engineer

17. Corporate Recruiter

18. Supply Chain Manager

19. Finance Manager

20. Mechanical Engineer

21. Communications Manager

22. QA Manager

23. Controls Engineer

24. Nurse Manager

25. Compliance Manager

26. Mobile Developer

27. Systems Administrator

28. Executive Assistant

29. Technical Account Manager

30. Hardware Engineer

31. Intelligence Analyst

32. Product Manager

33. Professor

34. Physician

35. Compensation Analyst

36. Civil Engineer

37. Research Engineer

38. Accounting Manager

39. Information Security Engineer

40. Manufacturing Engineer

41. Security Analyst

42. Business Operations Manager

43. UI Designer

44. Pharmacy Manager

45. Supplier Quality Engineer

46. National Sales Manager

47. Business Intelligence Developer

48. Dental Hygienist

49. Physical Therapist

50. Construction Project Manager