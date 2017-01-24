Georgia Fairground volunteers help aid tornado victims

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Devastation from a string of tornadoes over the weekend has left many residents in South Georgia without food or shelter. Three twisters ripped through the area leaving 15 dead.

Organizers at the Georgia National Fairgrounds in Perry are helping Middle Georgia residents do their part in the relief effort.

“I know how important it is for the families that have just been devastated. They need all the help they can get,” said resident Theresa Fraysure.

Fraysure has family in the area who got caught in the storm.

“My aunt and uncle live in Warner Robins on Fagin Mill, and the tornado came through and they had to get in the hallway,” she said. “They could just hear the roof tearing off the house,” she continued.

Fraysure adds donating a few items was the least she could do to help other who were effected.

Volunteers at the fairgrounds are collecting any items that can help. Shoes, clothes, blankets, non-perishable food items, and cases of bottled water are all items they are asking people to donate.

Donna Walsh told 41NBC she came in town to visit her son, but was still willing to help. She was staying in a hotel near the fairgrounds when she learned about the opportunity to volunteer.

“When I heard it on the news, I said I could do that. I was actually driving through the weather. Although, I did stop before the tornado, I was right in the midst of it,” she said.

The facility is open from 8:00 AM to 6:00 PM starting Tuesday. Collections on items will continue through Friday.

The Georgia National Fairgrounds is one of the locations where interested residents can make donations. Centerpoint Church in Warner Robins is also accepting items.