MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Ava is your Dog Of The Week this week.

She is an energetic 8-year-old, who acts more like a puppy.

Regina Brabham, from Critical Care for Animal Angels stopped by the 41NBC studio to introduce Ava. Brabham says she’s a little intimidated by toddlers, but loves to play, especially with male dogs.

Ava is loving, sweet and likes to cuddle. Brabham says to open your heart to this senior dog! There is a discounted adoption price for her and other older dogs.

For more information, or if you want to adopt Ava, head to the Critical Care For Animal Angels Facebook page.