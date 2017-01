January 24th, 2017

In the wake of a powerful nor’easter, millions in the Northeast face a messy commute on Tuesday. A 59-year-old Philadelphia man was killed by flying debris, while in New Jersey, trees toppled onto cars and knocked down power lines, causing outages. NBC’s Blake McCoy reports from Long Island, New York; TODAY’s Al Roker forecasts that the storm will subside in the next 12 to 18 hours.