Better Business Bureau warns against after-storm scammers

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Better Business Bureau wants you to be aware of scammers who may try to take advantage of you after the storm this weekend.

CEO Kelvin Collins says there are dishonest workers who will do sub par work to fix your home and leave you to deal with it.

Make sure you do your research, have a written contract, and know whom you’re dealing with.

“They’re victimized all over again,” said Collins. “This is one of those things where you just lost your home, or it’s in disrepair, and then you find out you’ve lost thousands of dollars on top of that.”

Find out more information on the Better Business Bureau’s website.